Apollo patient death: West Bengal cops summon officials, ask for documents

KOLKATA POLICE on Tuesday summoned authorities of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in connection with the alleged case of medical negligence that caused the death of a patient. Police sources said the authorities had been asked to appear before them on Wednesday. Phoolbagan police officials have also asked for all documents related to the case.

“There are many documents that need to be verified, and is important that they be verified,” said a police officer.

The state health department is also carrying out a separate probe. On Tuesday, a six-member health department team visited the hospital and found the deceased, Sanjoy Roy, was brought there on February 16 at around 2.30 pm, but treatment started around 5.30 pm.

Sources said the team found the first check-up was done after the family paid Rs 30,000 at around 5.10 pm. Roy’s family had earlier alleged the hospital had refused to treat him unless money was deposited.

According to sources, the team recorded statements of doctors on why it took them two hours to start treatment. Health department sources said the probe has so far revealed there was delay in treatment. “It is yet to be ascertained if money was the sole reason behind the delay,” said a source.

The probe team was constituted by the state government to look into allegations made by Roy’s family. The family alleged that Apollo had refused to shift Roy to a government hospital unless dues were settled, and that he delay caused his death.

The team is likely to visit the hospital again on Wednesday. A report will be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office soon, based on which the government will initiate action.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now likely to focus on private hospitals and nursing homes in districts where complaints of overcharging patients are rampant.

The chief minister will talk to authorities of private hospitals and nursing homes in the districts during her periodic visits, state secretariat sources said Tuesday.

WITH PTI