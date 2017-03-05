Apollo patient death: Kolkata Police likely to question doctors and employees of hospital

POLICE ARE likely to call for questioning 16 people, including doctors and employees associated with Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata, in the Sanjay Roy death case. Sources said a 450-page report into the incident submitted by the hospital to the police recently has several “discrepancies and required clarity”. On the basis of the report, the police reportedly plan to call Apollo doctors and employees for questioning. “The list includes 10 doctors who were directly involved in Roy’s treatment,” said a police officer.

Watch What Else is Making News



Meanwhile, a day after police procured a hard disk containing CCTV footage of the hospital, the Apollo security in charge and a doctor was questioned on Saturday.

“There are several anomalies in the manner in which Roy was treated. The initial postmortem report and the medical reports submitted by Apollo do not match… It seems that Roy was kept on life support in the critical care unit for several hours, which was not required,” said an officer, adding that the head of the critical care unit and in-charge of emergency unit of Apollo — who had already been interrogated — are likely to be summoned again by the police.

The committee set up by the state government to investigate the death, meanwhile, is ready with its report. “The final report will be submitted on Monday,” said B R Satpathy, Director (Health and Services).

Apollo was accused of delaying the release of Roy, who had met with a road accident, after his relatives “failed” to settle the bill. The family had alleged they had to provide to the hospital certificates of fixed deposit as guarantee before they were allowed to shift the patient to state-run SSKM Hospital. Roy later died at SSKM.