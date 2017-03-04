Apollo negligence case: West Bengal police summon two doctors to ‘clarify doubts’

DAYS AFTER a patient allegedly died due to medical negligence on part of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata, two doctors from the institute on Friday appeared before officers of Phoolbagan police station. This was after the police summoned the doctors for questioning.

“The documents submitted by the hospital lacks details and hence, they were asked to come to Phoolbagan police station to clear doubts,” said a police officer.

The hospital was accused of delaying the release of a patient – Sanjoy Roy, who had met with a road accident – after his relatives “failed” to settle the bill. The family had alleged they had to provide to the hospital certificates of fixed deposit as guarantee before they were allowed to shift the patient to state-run SSKM Hospital. Roy later died at SSKM.

His wife Ruby Roy went on to lodge a complaint against Apollo at the Phoolbagan police station. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too asked the state health department to investigate the matter promptly.

Sources said a report submitted by a six-member committee set up by the department has found lapses on part of the hospital in Roy’s treatment.

“The team has also checked medical reports of SSKM Hospital, where Roy was taken by his family after they signed a risk bond at Apollo. Roy seems to have died of excessive bleeding. The report has also mentioned that Apollo had conducted some tests which were not required. It added that the treatment was not up to the mark,” said a source.