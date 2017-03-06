Apollo negligence case: Police question two more doctors, hospital cashier

The Apollo staff exit Phoolbagan police station. Partha Paul The Apollo staff exit Phoolbagan police station. Partha Paul

Two more doctors and a cashier from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital were questioned on Sunday, according to officer-in-charge of Phoolbagan police station Piyush Kundu. The move comes a day after officers prepared a list of 10 doctors and six hospital officials in connection with the death of Sanjoy Roy, where his family alleged medical negligence. The two doctors were on duty at the emergency ward the night Sanjoy (30) was admitted to the hospital following a motorcycle accident. The officers questioned them and the hospital cashier, and recorded their statements. Police sources said the officers asked the doctors whether there had been any negligence on their part, and the cashier whether Sanjoy’s treatment had been stopped after his family failed to pay the total bill amount.

Sanjoy’s postmortem report revealed he died after massive bleeding, and the officers asked the doctors why they could not stop the bleeding, considering he had been admitted to the hospital for over a week starting February 16.

He died in the wee hours of February 24 after being shifted to SSKM Hospital.

The other doctors and hospital officials on the police’s list will be questioned later, an officer said.

Meanwhile, sources in the state health department revealed that the six-member committee formed to probe the incident concluded in its report that it found evidence of medical negligence.

The committee has already submitted this report to state Health Secretary Rajendra Shukla, who will send it to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. The Trinamool supremo is likely to make the report public the same day.

According to sources, the committee was of the view that doctors at Apollo failed properly evaluate Sanjoy’s condition, and could not stop the internal bleeding.