Apollo negligence case: Government panel report points to ‘medical negligence’

The six-member inquiry committee formed by the state health department to probe the Apollo negligence case submitted its report to the chief minister’s office on Monday. Sources said the report accuses Apollo Gleneagles Hospital of “serious lapses” and mentions three factors — “delay in treatment, tampering of reports and medical negligence”. The state government has formed another committee — comprising Gastroenterologist Professor G. Dhali, former Professor Surgery CMC Madhusudhan Banerjee and Health Services Director Biswaranjan Satpathy — to examine this report and submit its findings to the government within three days, fixing responsibility, said state Health Secretary Rajendra Shukla.

The report comes a day after two more doctors and a cashier from Apollo were questioned in connection with the death of Sanjoy Roy (30), who was admitted there after a motorcycle accident. Following his death, his family had alleged medical negligence. Sanjoy’s postmortem had revealed he died due to massive bleeding. The officers had asked doctors why the bleeding could not be stopped, considering he had been admitted to the hospital for over a week starting February 16. He had died in the wee hours of February 24, after being shifted to SSKM Hospital.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after submitting the probe committee report and meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, Shukla said: “The inquiry committee report indicated three points: Medical negligence, delay in release of patient until bills were settled, getting hold of fixed deposit and tampering of documents related to the treatment.”

“A three-member team will go through the report and submit a final report within 72 hours, after which the next course of action will be decided,” he added.

A source told The Indian Express, “It is a elaborate report. However, it lacks clarity on who shall be held responsible for Sanjoy Roy’s death. Hence, further study is required to exactly point out the people against whom action should be taken.”

The report, as per sources, states while the postmortem report mentions four injuries on Sanjoy’s body, the hospital treated only three of them. It is alleged that because the fourth injury couldn’t be detected, Sanjoy continued to bleed out, eventually leading to his death.

Sources claimed the report said Roy was given “sleeping pills”, which “wasn’t required”. It also allegedly mentioned delay at the start of treatment as well as while transferring him. It allegedly highlights an excessive bill as well as unnecessary tests conducted on him.