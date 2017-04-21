Apollo infant death case in Kolkata: Family submits complaint to regulatory commission

The girl’s parents with the complaint in Kolkata on Thursday. Express Photo The girl’s parents with the complaint in Kolkata on Thursday. Express Photo

The family of a baby, who died at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Wednesday, submitted a complaint alleging medical negligence to health officials and the West Bengal Health Regulatory Commission on Thursday.

Apollo Gleneagles was on the boil after four-month-old Kuheli Chakraborty died there, with the family alleging she lost her life due to denial of timely treatment. A mob of around 30 people attacked the hospital and damaged its glass doors, following which police intervened.

“We have asked for a preliminary report regarding the treatment of the baby from hospital authorities,” said a senior health department official.

“I have been assured by the commission that they will look into the matter on an urgent basis. I have been told a report will be sought from the hospital. I will appeal to Mamata Banerjee to personally intervene, so that the doctors who took the life of my child get punished. I don’t want other mothers to go through the same pain,” Shalu Chakraborty, mother of the deceased Kuheli said.

Calling for justice, father Avijit said: “Our baby was brought here for colonoscopy which is just a test. She was not critical, doctors actually murdered her.”

Police officers are conducting a separate investigation after the victim’s family lodged a complaint at Phoolbagan police station against the hospital authorities and three of the doctors, while Apollo said it has constituted a three-member team to look into the incident.

Meanwhile, sources said Apollo CEO Rana Dasgupta had met with health officials at Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake on Thursday. In the meeting, this negligence case was among the topics discussed, they added.

Kuheli had been admitted to ESI Joka Hospital on April 13 after her parents noticed blood in her stool. On April 15, she was shifted to Apollo hospital. Four days later, she was declared dead.

Dr Rana Dasgupta, CEO of the hospital, had said: “We offer deepest condolences to the family of the child, and regret that despite our best efforts, the child could not be saved. As per our administrative protocol, a 3-member medical committee constituting Prof Biswanath Mukhopadhyay, senior consultant pediatric surgeon and Dr Sujoy Kar, director (medical services) and a senior professor from a government medical college will investigate and submit a report.”

The hospital had been under scanner for alleged medical negligence and malpractices following the death of a patient in February.

