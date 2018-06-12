APDR, Jadavpur University students protest against ‘fascist’ rule of BJP-led central govt 

The protest in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo) The protest in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo)

Members of Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) and some students of Jadavpur University (JU) on Monday held a protest in Kolkata against “fascist rule” and “divisive politics” of the BJP-led central government.

The protesters said they were also agitating against central and state agencies, who are “framing people in cases to curb their voices.” They were referring to the arrest of advocate Surendra Gadling, Dalit writer and activist Sudhir Dhawale, professor Soma Sen, Delhi-based activist Rona Wilson and a former Prime Minister’s Rural Development (PMRD) Fellow Mahesh Raut in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Police described them as “top urban Maoist operatives” and claimed that they participated in or were behind a meeting where alleged inflammatory speeches were made.

“There is growing discontent all over the country against the fascist regime of Modi-(Amit) Shah sarkar, against the communal hatred, caste atrocities and the divisive politics which they are playing. On June 6, they arrested several human rights activists, who, for a long period of time, were active in building a struggle in securing the basic rights of the people. At the same time, they are circulating a false propaganda letter trying to frame them (the activists) as close aides of Maoists,” said Abhishek Mukherjee, convenor of ‘Radical’.

The letter was recovered from the house of one of the five persons arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence and allegedly talks about a ‘Rajiv Gandhi type’ assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters claimed the letter contains names of three Jadavpur University students and an alumnus of the varsity. They alleged that letter seized by police is “fabricated” and a “conspiracy” to brand activists and students as Maoists. “We believe that this circulated letter is a part of bigger conspiracy of central intelligence agencies trying to crush people’s movement,” added Abhishek.

