Anubrata Mondal to trinamool workers: Gouge out their eyes

Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal on Saturday told party workers to gouge out the eyes of Opposition leaders. This comes four days after he threatened to break the legs of Opposition leaders. Although Trinamool Congress did not approve of his statements, no action was taken against him.

Addressing a public meeting at Mohammad Bazar in Birbhum, Mondal said, “There is no need to fear Opposition leaders. If needed, gouge out their eyes. There is no problem in that… Do not fear them, because we know how to conduct polls.”

