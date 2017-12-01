Anti-national map in Madhyamik pre-board paper shows parts of J&K in China: State BJP writes to Javadekar

“The maps distributed among the students in the Madhyamik (Test) examination do not contain a watermark of the WBBSE. We use unique codes… Each map of WBBSE has a code, which is known to the WBBSE only,” Partha Chatterjee said “The maps distributed among the students in the Madhyamik (Test) examination do not contain a watermark of the WBBSE. We use unique codes… Each map of WBBSE has a code, which is known to the WBBSE only,” Partha Chatterjee said

THE BENGAL BJP has shot off a letter to Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, accusing the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) of using a map in a 2017 Madhyamik examination prelims question paper that showed parts of Jammu and Kashmir in China and Arunachal Pradesh as a separate state.

In his letter (accessed by The Indian Express), BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee has alleged that the map was used in the geography question paper of Class X Test examination held earlier this year. The watermark of WBBSE could be seen in the map, he claimed.

“The map has been authorised by WBBSE, a board run by members nominated by the government of West Bengal and which works under the department of education. The watermark of WBBSE is evidently present in the backdrop of this anti-national map. It is informed that this map has been supplied to the schools by Teachers’ Cell of Trinamool Congress,” wrote Banerjee.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, in a hurriedly called press conference, claimed that the question paper was not set by WBBSE. Expressing doubts about the authenticity of the map showed by the BJP leader, Chatterjee said maps distributed by the WBBSE among students did not bear a watermark.

“The maps distributed among the students in the Madhyamik (Test) examination do not contain a watermark of the WBBSE. We use unique codes… Each map of WBBSE has a code, which is known to the WBBSE only,” he said while flaunting a map of India made by WBBSE, which did not have such geographical distortions.

The Trinamool leader added he has directed the WBBSE to probe the matter and contact the school where the wrong map was allegedly distributed during examination. “Even the person who making such allegations would come under the ambit of such probe… to know from where he got the map,” he said.

In his letter to HRD minister, Banerjee also alleged that during the last few years, Bengal has become a hub of Islamic militancy and anti-national activities, which is receiving tacit support of ruling Trinamool Congress.

“We feel this is a quite planned action to spread divisive idea against the integrity of the country. The young school students are likely to be soft targets for such propaganda. We therefore appeal to you to take up the issue with the government of West Bengal,” the letter stated.

