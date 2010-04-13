And We Score!

Salim-Sulaiman compose a song for the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa

Indians will not kick the Jabulani,the match ball for the FIFA World Cup that begins in South Africa on June 11,but they will still score,in a different way. A song composed in a Juhu studio in Mumbai and layered with African percussion and backing vocals will be performed at the closing ceremony. Musicians Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have composed and recorded the song Africa for the football extravaganza. It will also be used as a promotional song for the continent in the days leading to the World Cup,says Salim.

It is wonderful that we got to compose a track for an international event as big as the World Cup. The FIFA Committee has already heard the song and they are happy with the results, says Salim,about the song that has been written by his wife Jeanne. It begins with You have seen it all Africa and goes on to Its the beginning of human race,Mandela is the face.

Salim says they landed the project after an Indian-origin businessman Kareem Jamal suggested their names to the FIFA Committee. We delivered the first time we got the opportunity. I am glad this has worked out, says Salim.

The song,which Salim says,highlights Africa more than it does football,was first sung by Mumbai-based Siddharth Coutto,but the FIFA was keen on an African voice. The duo have therefore roped in legendary Senegalese singer Youssou Ndour for an international version. We could not have been more honoured, says Salim about the collaboration.

As for the sound of the song,its a mishmash of African sounds with an Indian flavour. The duo have used African quinto,tribal drums,djembe and tama to get the right effect,and the song has been layered with Zulu chants. Taufiq Qureshi will be playing the drums at the finale. The song has originated in India but is completely African in spirit. Africa is extremely rich in its musical heritage and the song will give the world a glimpse of that, says Sulaiman,who added that a video of the song would be shot soon. The duo will leave for Nairobi in a few days to record an African gospel choir for background vocals.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App