AMRI ‘negligence’: Parents of deceased 2-yr-old meet Mamata Banerjee

Oyetri Dey’s parents outside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat on Thursday. (Express Photo) Oyetri Dey’s parents outside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat on Thursday. (Express Photo)

The parents of two-year-old Oyetri Dey, a patient at AMRI Mukundpur who died allegedly due to medical negligence on Wednesday, visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the father, Jayanta Dey said the chief minister had assured the family of all possible support.

“Mamata didi was already aware of the entire incident. She said that she has already initiated a probe. It was so kind of her to say ‘don’t worry, I am with you’,” he said. Oyetri’s family also registered a complaint with the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission, alleging negligence on the hospital’s part. Following this, the hospital had reportedly sent the deceased’s test reports to the commission.

Meanwhile, Jadavpur Police sent a notice to the hospital on Thursday, seeking details on Oyetri Dey’s treatment. “Her father has lodged an FIR against unit head Jayanti Chatterjee. She has been accused of assaulting the patient party. We are looking into the matter,” said a police officer.

The family said Oyetri was admitted to the hospital’s paediatric ward after they brought her to the OPD with a “severe cough, cold and fever” on Monday. They claimed she was recovering, but on Wednesday morning, a nurse allegedly administered two injections, after which she began to experience a shortage of breath, and died subsequently.

The family then held a protest outside AMRI hospital the same day. The hospital, in a statement, denied any wrongdoing and strongly demanded that an autopsy of the deceased be conducted to address claims of negligence and check for any “latent congenital defect which was not mentioned by the patient party at the time of admission”.

The family also allegedly had an altercation with AMRI Unit Head Jayanti Chatterjee. While Chatterjee was reportedly rude to the patient party in front of mediapersons, she claimed to have been “manhandled” by protesters. The unit head was later asked to go on leave till the investigation is concluded.

