‘Aggressive’ campaigning in coming days: ‘Amit Shah will visit Bengal twice during 3-month tour’

Indicating the BJP’s intentions to campaign aggressively to make its presence felt in West Bengal ahead of next year’s panchayat elections, the central leadership gave “special focus” to the state during its two-day national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, confirmed state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. Moreover, party president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state twice during his upcoming three-month tour, he added.

“Our national president Amit Shah mentioned our recent performance in Kanthi Dakshin bypoll in the national executive meeting. He has said that BJP is moving in the right direction in West Bengal. In days to come, the party will campaign more aggressively to gain more support,” Ghosh said. BJP had emerged second with a 31 per cent vote share at Kanthi Dakshin (Contai South) Assembly seat after the Trinamool Congress. Compared to the 2016 Assembly elections, it witnessed a 22 per cent increase in its vote share and pushed the Left Front, which had come second in 2016 from the same seat, to the third position.

Shah’s first visit to the state is scheduled for April 25, said sources. “In his proposed tour programme, Amit Shah ji will twice visit West Bengal for three days. During the tour, he will not visit any other state twice. He will come to West Bengal later this month to hold booth-level campaigning and door-to-door campaigning to build our mass appeal. He will visit again in September to review the party’s progress. This clearly shows how important West Bengal has become to our central leadership,” Ghosh said.

