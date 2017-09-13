Amit Shah slams TMC: ‘Such political violence not seen anywhere in world’

Amit Shah meets injured party workers, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Subham Dutta) Amit Shah meets injured party workers, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Subham Dutta)

BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress for allegedly unleashing violence on opposition party workers in the state and said that “such violence is not seen anywhere else in the world.”

Speaking to reporters after meeting family members of victims of political violence, Shah described it as “violation of human rights” and asked human rights organisations to report such incidents. “Today I met the family members of victims of political violence in Bengal in the last six months. After interacting with them I can say that such violence is not seen anywhere in the world. Several people were killed, many injured and their properties destroyed. All these happened because they did not support the ideology of the ruling Trinamool Congress. I want to ask the people here is this Tagore’s Bengal? Is this Swami Vivekananda’s Bengal? Here no one has the freedom to do any other politics other than that of the TMC’s,” he said on the second day of his three-day visit to the state.

Asking human rights organisations to report such political violence, Shah said development cannot take place in Bengal under such circumstances. “I want to remind the Trinamool that they were subjected to such political violence under the Left Front rule. People had brought a change believing that such atrocities will come to an end. But Trinamool is following the footsteps of the Left Front. Let me make it very clear that the growth of the BJP cannot be halted by perpetuating such violence on our cadres,” he said.

“I want to request the champions of human right organisations to come in Bengal and report such violence. Members of these organisations should visit Basirhat, Birbhum and other places and talk to the victims. It (political violence) is violation of human rights and they must report it to the world,” he added.

Shah met families of victims of political violence who had come from Kaliachak, Dhulagarh and other places. About 10 people had come from Dhulagarh who were injured in communal violence that took place in their area in December last year, while four families had come from Kaliachak.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prashanta Das of Dhulagarh, who had lost a thumb in his left foot in the violence, said, “All our shops were destroyed in the violence. The miscreants threw bombs at us and I lost thumb of my

leg foot. I had incurred a loss of Rs 7 lakh due to the violence.” Das said that all the victims will give a report to Shah about the violence.

Prabha Mondal, a resident of Kaliachak in Malda, said that her husband was killed in political violence last year. “My husband Ramchandra Mondal was killed when Trinamool goons hurled bombs at him. He was killed because he was an active BJP worker. I have a 12-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter and I am concerned for their security,” she told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App