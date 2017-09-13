Amit Shah asks Mamata Banerjee to give details of central grants, says all money has gone to ‘syndicates’

BJP National President Amit Shah (Source: PTI/File) BJP National President Amit Shah (Source: PTI/File)

BJP national chief Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Mamata Banerjee government to give details of the central government’s funds it has received for development projects, alleging that all the money has gone to ‘syndicates’. “In the 14th Finance Commission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have increased Bengal’s share of central taxes many times. We have even hiked central grants from Rs 9,520 crore to Rs 34,732 crore. In total, we have increased the grant to Rs 3.50 lakh crore from Rs 1.32 lakh crore…But I want to ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through the media that when will you give details of the funds? Where has all the money gone? All these money has gone to syndicates,” Shah said while addressing eminent personalities at ICCR auditorium here.

The BJP chief claimed that no development took place in the state in the seven-year rule of Trinamool Congress and alleged that Mamata has been indulging in appeasement politics. Asserting that his party has stopped politics of appeasement in the country and introduced politics of performance, Shah said, “We have stopped appeasement politics in the country. In Bengal, it is still being pursued by the ruling party. Our government has not taken decisions that will be appreciated by the people but has taken decisions that will benefit the people. The central government has shown political will to take such strong decisions and there have been no corruption charges against our government. Our party do not believe in the politics of appeasement and vote-bank politics.”

Shah also took a dig at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi without taking his name for going to the United States and delivering a lecture. “There are several leaders today who find it suitable to run away to the US and give lectures. They are scared to speak in front of their countrymen as nobody listens to them here,” he said. Shah’s comments came hours after Gandhi addressed students of University of California at Berkeley where he criticised the Narendra Modi government over “increasing polarisation” in the country.

