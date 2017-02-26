Kolkata American centre attack: Man accused of sheltering attackers arrested in Gaya

A 45-year-old man was arrested from Bihar’s Gaya on Saturday for allegedly sheltering two men in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh days after the duo had attacked Kolkata’s American Centre in January 2002, killing six persons. A joint Bihar, Jharkhand Police and Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad arrested Sarwar, who had been absconding since the two attackers were killed in an exchange of fire in Hazaribagh days after they had carried out the attack in Kolkata with AK-47 rifles.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Anoop Birthare said that Sarwar had been named in a chargesheet for providing accommodation to the two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Hazaribagh.

He added that Sarwar’s distant cousin, Zafar Imam, who is lodged in a Kolkata jail for his alleged involvement in American Centre attack, had allegedly asked Sarwar to provide rooms to the two. He added that they were trying to get Sarwar’s remand for questioning.

Sarwar, who moved to Hazaribagh from Kolkata and sold footwear there after the American Centre attack, had been declared a proclaimed offender. “Legal proceedings of attachment of (Sarwar)’s properties were carried out but his trail was lost.”

Magadh (Bihar) Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Saurav Kumar said that Sarwar was arrested from his village, Dharmuchak, in Gaya. “We had been tracking his movement for long and finally arrested him. He was taken to Hazaribagh.”

Sarwar, who was produced before a Hazaribagh court and sent in 14-day judicial custody, was also named in an attack on a Central Bureau of Investigation team in Hazaribagh in 2002.