Alipore jail break: Jailor, superintendent transferred

A day after three prisoners escaped Alipore Central Jail in south Kolkata scaling a 20-foot wall, the jailor and superintendent were transferred Monday. “Jailor Shibaji Roy has been transferred to Bankura and superintendent Sounik Roy has been sent to Midnapore,” said DG (Correctional Home) Arun Gupta. Soon after the incident on Sunday, three warders were suspended a departmental inquiry was initiated into the matter.

“Three jail guards in charge of manning the barrack were suspended yesterday… today, two officials have been transferred. The inquiry is on…,” said state Minister for Correctional Administration Ujjwal Biswas.

The inmates have been identified as Bangladeshi nationals Emon Chaudhuri (26), Firdaus Sheikh (29) and Farukh Hawaldar (24). While Farooq, an undertrial, was arrested in 2013 under the Arms Act, Iman was convicted in a 2014 kidnapping case. Firdous was also an undertrial in a 2014 dacoity case.

“The three prisoners, after leaving their cell, walked about 400 m in the compound. Then they climbed a 20-foot wall using an L-shaped iron water pipe as a hook and shawls as ropes,” an official said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App