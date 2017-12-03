Alipore court remands two accused teachers to 2 days in police custody

The two physical education teachers of a prominent school in Kolkata who were accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl student was on Saturday produced before the Alipore court, which remanded them to two days’ police custody.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police Vishal Garg told The Sunday Express that investigations will continue after the remand is over.

The two teachers had on Thursday allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the school washroom. They were arrested after the victim’s parents lodged an FIR at the Jadavpur police station on Friday. The accused duo have been booked under sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012. They were further interrogated on Saturday, sources said.

The incident had triggered a protest by parents outside the school in south Kolkata on Friday morning, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused. On Saturday morning, the victim’s father arrived at the school to continue the protest. He said that neither he nor his wife had slept the whole night on Friday and that their child continues to suffer from severe physical pain.

Parents of other students had turned up at the school on Saturday to continue the protests, demanding arrest of the school principal. “We pay about Rs 5,000 per month as fees and the school cannot not even provide minimum security (to the students). We are worried for our children,” said a protesting parent.

The school principal and teachers left the school premises on Friday night under police protection.

“Right now, we are not looking into the matter of arresting the principal. The investigation is in its early stages,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, school authorities on Saturday said that a Guardians Forum has been formed in the school to look into the matter, among other things, and will hold its first meeting on Sunday morning. The forum will be a 15-member committee comprising the principal, parents, several senior teachers as well as the local councillor. The school authorities further said that a female physical education teacher has already been hired and that they were in the process of installing more CCTV cameras on the school premises.

