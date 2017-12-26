An initiative by Stagecraft, inmates to stage play on Tuesday

Banerjee said that those who are fluent in English have been selected to play the main characters in the play. (File) Banerjee said that those who are fluent in English have been selected to play the main characters in the play. (File)

Inmates of Alipore Central Correctional Home and Alipore Women’s Correctional Home are getting ready to stage a play on Tuesday and on December 30 at ICCR in Kolkata. The initiative has been taken up by the Directorate of Correctional Services (DCS) in association with Stagecraft, one of Kolkata’s renowned English language theatres.

The play titled ‘The Teahouse Of The August Moon’ has been conceptualised by Rohit Pombra, founder of Satgecraft, and will be a tribute to him and to the hard work put in by the actors, including the inmates and DCS officials.

Pombra, who died on August 20, 2017, was working on the play since 2015 and after his demise it was taken up by Stagecraft members Krishna Ray and Nandini Banerjee.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Banerjee said, “The first two shows will be played on December 26 (which is Pombra’s birthday) and December 30. We believe in working with fresh, raw talent and train them through extensive workshops to become accomplished actors.”

“These inmates take part because they get points for parole. They live a regimented life, while this is different for them. I have 13 men and 4 women characters, out of which some are convicts and some are undertrial. We are rehearsing at the correctional home. I have never asked them why they are in prison and they are just like us,” she added.

Banerjee said that those who are fluent in English have been selected to play the main characters in the play.

“Others have Japanese dialogues, which they have mugged up,” she added. DCS has made pioneering efforts in facilitating rehabilitation and therapy, such as cultural therapy, of inmates lodged at correctional homes across the state. The initiative has evolved since 2007 in West Bengal when Tagore dance drama ‘Valmiki Pratibha’ was staged, directed and choreographed by renowned danseuse Alokanada Roy.

Since then, many inmates have been released from various correctional facilities. In 2010, the DCS with Stagecraft had worked with inmates of three correctional homes in Kolkata on a play in English. This resulted in the production of Begum Sumroo, which was directed by Pombra. Begum Sumroo premiered on March 9, 2013. By April 2014, more than half of those who had worked in the play was released.

