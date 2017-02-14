Akansha Sharma Murder Case: Cops find leads to two more women

Udayan Das (blue shirt) at Dum Dum Airport on Monday. Subham Dutta Udayan Das (blue shirt) at Dum Dum Airport on Monday. Subham Dutta

The Bankura police — who are interrogating Udayan Das (32) over the murders of his parents and girlfriend Akansha Sharma — have allegedly found leads to two other women in his life, one of whom he had allegedly lured in a manner similar to the way in which he had duped Akansha. Police sources also said the investigating officers are struggling to unlock password-protected folders in Das’ laptop, as the murder accused would try to mislead them whenever he was asked to reveal the passwords. These folders allegedly contain “private” photographs of many women, including these two.

One of the women, who was allegedly Das’ classmate, had come into the picture after Akansha’s death. As per sources, the accused had told her he had very good contacts in America, and had even assured her of a job in New York — the same way he had lured Akansha. In fact, the two had allegedly gone to watch the movie ‘Kaabil’ together a day before police nabbed Das in Bhopal. This woman has been traced.

The other woman — whose photographs police have managed to recover from Das’ laptop, and seemed to be an acquaintance who was older than him — is missing. “Udayan behaves strangely whenever he is asked about this woman, with whom he had captured intimate photographs and kept them locked in a separate folder in his laptop,” said a source. Police sources said Das was cooperating on various topics, but whenever he was asked about the passwords to the folders allegedly containing photographs, he would pretend to be clueless and even try to mislead officials.

Police also said Das had been firm on one point — he killed Akansha for a “third person” who he has named. Sources said this man is a government employee who stays in Mumbai and is originally from Patna. Police are trying to get in touch with this individual to verify Das’ claims. Das had allegedly confessed before police interrogators that he killed his parents on July 27, 2010. “He had spent time with escorts and call girls in foreign countries with the money he got after killing them.

He confessed that for the first two years, he had enough money and enjoyed his life. When he ran out of money, he made fake death certificates and started withdrawing his parents’ pension. It seems he was under the impression that Akansha too had a lot of money and so did everything to impress her,” said a police official.