Akansha murder case: Chargesheet against Das soon, says Police

The Bankura police will soon file a chargesheet in connection with the Akansha Sharma murder case against prime accused Udayan Das.

“This is a crucial case and we would not like to delay the process. We are not treating Akansha as Udayan’s live-in partner. Udayan is liable for punishment under charges of kidnapping and murder. The chargesheet could be filed in April”, said an official associated with the investigation.

Akanksha had left home on June 31, 2016, claiming she had secured a job in the US.

However, investigations following the missing complaint led the police to Bhopal. Akanksha had not left the country, but was in Bhopal’s Saket Nagar where Udayan Das used to live. The two had met over Facebook.

According to police, Udayan killed Akansha and buried her body sometime last year.

