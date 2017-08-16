Air hostess found dead outside Kolkata apartment, two detained

The body of an air hostess, Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai, of Indigo airlines was found near her friend’s apartment in Kestopur under Baguihati police station with serious head and body injuris. (Representational image) The body of an air hostess, Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai, of Indigo airlines was found near her friend’s apartment in Kestopur under Baguihati police station with serious head and body injuris. (Representational image)

An air hostess working with a private airlines was found dead on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the third floor of a building in Kolkata. Police have detained two persons for questioning in the case.

“The deceased has been identified as Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai. Preliminary investigations have revealed that she was the lead cabin attendant of Indigo airlines. It is too early to ascertain how the incident took place,” said a police official. Rai was a resident of Shillong.

Sources said Rai had gone to attend the birthday party of a friend in an apartment at Prafulla Kanan area in Kestopur under Baguihati police. Her body was found near the apartment with serious head and body injuries. Passersby noticed Rai’s body lying in a pool of blood early morning and informed the police.

“Two people, one male and one female, who were at the party have been detained. We are digging for more information in the case to find the exact sequence of events,” an official at Bidhannagar police station said. Rai’s body has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

