Ahead of Sabang Lok Saha bypoll: Need more central forces, micro-observers, says BJP state team to election officer

A state BJP delegation on Tuesday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal and demanded adequate central paramilitary forces and micro-observers for the Sabang constituency Assembly bypoll in West Midnapore.

Speaking to The Indian Express, state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar, who led the delegation, said: “We have asked the Election Commission to ensure free, fair and peaceful Assembly bypoll. In a bid to do that, we have demanded that an adequate number of central paramilitary forces should be deployed, and there is a need to have micro observers. So far, eight companies of central forces have arrived for the bypoll, but that number is not sufficient to man polling booths, conduct area domination, protect the strongroom and engage in flying squad activities. More companies would be required to man 306 booths in Sabang constituency, and we want central forces in every polling booth.”

The bypoll will be held on December 21.

“Micro-observers are needed because this state has a history of violence during polls. We have also demanded that the central force should be monitored by a neutral agency, and not by state police,” Majumdar said.

