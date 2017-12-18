Ahead of Sabang bypoll, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh take aim at Trinamool Congress

Former TMC leader Mukul Roy with Bjp State President Dilip Ghosh (Express File Photo by Partha Paul) Former TMC leader Mukul Roy with Bjp State President Dilip Ghosh (Express File Photo by Partha Paul)

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday said free and fair elections are never held in Sabang constituency of West Midnapore, where an Assembly bypoll will be held on December 21. Addressing a public meeting at Sabang, Roy said, “During elections, outsiders enter into Sabang and intimidate voters from exercising their franchise… The Election Commission will have to take strong measures to ensure free and fair election. It has to save democracy and allow people to cast their votes.”

The former TMC leader also alleged that BJP candidate Antara Bhattacharya has not been able to campaign properly. “In some places, our candidate is prevented from indulging in poll campaigning. This tradition of not allowing opposition candidates to campaign will not last long. We have to put an end to such a practice,” he said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged there had been no development in Sabang. “The TMC government did not usher in any development here despite the Centre paying Rs 678 crore for digging canals to prevent flood situations here. Most of the funds have gone to TMC party fund.” Former TMC MLA and ex-district magistrate Dipak Ghosh joined BJP at the meeting.

