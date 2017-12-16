Ahead of 2018 Tripura polls: CPM to launch campaign against ‘divisive’ BJP-RSS politics from December 28

According to state party leaders, the CPM will also start its campaign for next year’s state panchayat polls through the December 28 convention (File) According to state party leaders, the CPM will also start its campaign for next year’s state panchayat polls through the December 28 convention (File)

The CPM will launch a campaign across the state against the divisive politics pursued by the BJP and RSS in Tripura, which will go to Assembly polls next year. The CPM, which is the current ruling dispensation in Tripura, has also organised a convention regarding the issue on December 28. The meeting will be addressed by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said in a statement, “Assembly election in Tripura will be held soon. The BJP and RSS combine is trying to play divisive politics there and making attempts to polarise the situation. Our state unit in Tripura has been putting up a resistance. In every Assembly election in Tripura, we have always expressed our support to our party’s unit there. This time, we will play a constructive role in creating mass awareness against such divisive politics.”

According to state party leaders, the CPM will also start its campaign for next year’s state panchayat polls through the December 28 convention. “It is the need of the hour to aware people about the divisive and communal politics pursued by BJP and RSS across the country. With the help of ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits have made inroads. The people of Bengal will have to fight against these forces and we will reach out to them through our campaigns,” said a senior CPM leader.

