After UP win, Amit Shah to train guns on TMC

Following its electoral success in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has turned its focus to West Bengal. In an attempt to strengthen the party, BJP national president Amit Shah will visit the state in April, hold multiple rallies and chair key meetings with the state leadership to chalk out strategies for next year’s panchayat elections, a state BJP general secretary said.

“Our national president Amit Shah will come to the state to kickstart preparations to remove TMC from Bengal. People of West Bengal are fed up with the TMC government and want a change. The ruling party has been playing divisive politics. Our party does not subscribe to such politics. It is time that a real nationalist party replace the TMC in West Bengal,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

Shah’s visit to the state after BJP’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh is significant as it is an indicator to the party’s desire to gain a strong foothold here before the 2021 Assembly polls.

“The central leadership is aware that organising rallies in the state will not serve the real purpose. Our leaders want to reach out to people, and in order to do that, emphasis has been laid on creating booth-level committees. This will strengthen the party,” Basu said.

According to him, Shah will chair meetings with state committee members, district leaders and party general secretaries, aside from holding rallies in several districts.

“He will come to the state after April 15. The state has been divided into five zones, and he is scheduled to hold rallies in each zone. However, the dates of his rallies have not yet been finalised,” he said.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said the BJP would form the governments in West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry one by one.

“Our target is West Bengal along with other states. The process has just begun. Let us first form governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Then our leaders will visit states where we intend to form a government,” Sinha said.

