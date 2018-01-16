After two-day delay, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha bike rally resumes

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh flags off the BJYM’s bike rally in Kolkata on Monday. Express State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh flags off the BJYM’s bike rally in Kolkata on Monday. Express

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) resumed its bike rally from Kolkata on Monday, two days after it was postponed following an alleged clash with Trinamool Congress workers. On Friday, around 14 BJP workers were allegedly injured in separate clashes between the two parties, after which the Calcutta High Court postponed the rally.

On Monday, too, the government filed a fresh appeal to cancel the rally, stating several motorbikes from other states were spotted. However, the court allowed the rally. “The government again moved court with some petty excuses. But the court did not pay heed to the appeal and allowed us to continue with the rally,” advocate and state BJYM president Debjit Sarkar said.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party national secretary Rahul Sinha and leader Mukul Roy flagged off the rally. “The state government, which does not believe in the court or the Constitution, is making all sorts of attempts to stall the rally. However, we will finish the rally at any cost. If there are any motorbikes from outside states like UP or Bihar, then the police should look into the matter and not TMC,” Ghosh said.

Alleging that there is no democracy in the state, Roy said: “The government is desperate to stop our rally. We will conclude the rally peacefully to mark our protest.” Organised as part of ‘Sankalpa Pratirodh Yatra’, the rally will head towards Cooch Behar on Tuesday.

The rally faced protests at several places in Kolkata, allegedly from TMC workers, who also showed black flags when the rally passed through Chakdah and Ranaghat in Nadia. Meanwhile, Trinamool workers embarked on a statewide rally to “counter” the BJYM’s bike rally.

The sampriti (harmony) rally will be the TMC’s answer to BJP’s Sankalpa Pratirodh Yatra, a senior TMC leader said.“The sampriti rally has already started at various places. It will be conducted in each and every block this month,” TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi said. The BJP, meanwhile, mocked the Trinamool, saying its leaders suffer from “fear psychosis”.

