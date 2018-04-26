West Bengal: After second State Election Commission-govt meeting, still no decision on polling dates

The State Election Commission on Wednesday again could not finalise fresh dates for the state panchayat elections, even as the scrutiny of nominations began the same day.

Commission sources said the poll panel is in two minds on whether to hold elections before or during the month of Ramzan, which begins on May 16. The SEC and state government officials will meet for the third time on Thursday to reach a decision.

Meanwhile, representatives of various Muslim organisations under the banner of All Bengal Minority Forum (ABMF) on Wednesday met SEC officials and urged the poll panel to not hold the panchayat elections during Ramzan.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose too said the party does not want panchayat polls to be held during Ramzan.

“We never said that panchayat polls should take place in Ramzan month. People belonging to the minority community will face a lot of difficulties if the election is held during that time,” Bose said.

