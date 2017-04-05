After Rose Valley scam, More trouble for Manoj Kumar

According to police sources, chartered accountant Kamal Somani had filed a complaint of extortion at Shakespeare Sarani police station on February 28 this year, based on which police had initiated a probe. (Representational image) According to police sources, chartered accountant Kamal Somani had filed a complaint of extortion at Shakespeare Sarani police station on February 28 this year, based on which police had initiated a probe. (Representational image)

Having obtained permission from a local court, police are likely to search the Kolkata residence of Manoj Kumar, a former assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with an extortion case. Kumar was removed from the post after police had in February found CCTV footage purportedly showing him and Shubra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Group head Gautam Kundu, at a New Delhi hotel. Before his removal, Kundu had been handling investigation into the group, being probed by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bankshall Court fifth special judge Debabrata Sinha had on Monday granted Kolkata Police permission to conduct a search at Kumar’s home in Kestopur, VIP Road, which according to sources is most likely to be carried out before the next hearing scheduled on April 17. “We had submitted a prayer in court, seeking permission to carry out search operation at Manoj Kumar’s home. Court has granted it and we will soon search his house,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

According to police sources, chartered accountant Kamal Somani had filed a complaint of extortion at Shakespeare Sarani police station on February 28 this year, based on which police had initiated a probe. During the investigation, they had found that one Pradip Hirawat had allegedly extorted money from Somani. Hirawat was soon arrested, and allegedly revealed during interrogation that he had been acting as a foreman for Kumar.

