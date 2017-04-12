After Ram Navami, VHP backs Hanuman Jayanti: ‘Hanuman was forced to burn Lanka, don’t force us too’

As bright saffron flags of VHP fluttered all over Esplanade on Tuesday, the vestigial Trinamool Congress banners from last year’s Assembly polls looked pale in comparison. VHP leader Mahamandaleshwar Paramatmanand Maharaj’s words blared from the speakers. “Raboner party bhoye peye geche (The party of Ravan is afraid). Those who oppose Ram Rajya will be destroyed. Ram mandir will not be constructed through discussion, blood must be sacrificed.”

It was nothing that the outfit hadn’t said before. Promises of building the Ram temple at Ayodhya, calls for a Hindu unit, warning Muslims in India “not to look at Hindu women” and “Hindu property”. The only difference was that this time, the speeches were made in Bengali, and in the heart of Kolkata.

After a week of Ram Navami rallies on an unprecedented scale, the VHP put its weight behind the celebration of another festival, Hanuman Jayanti, which state police said was the “first of its kind”.

At the nucleus — the ‘Bishal Dharmasabha’ at Esplanade — empty chairs didn’t seem to deter the speakers or the 100-odd followers who had turned up wearing saffron and aviator sunglasses, bamboo sticks in hand. Across the city, varying versions of the Hanuman chalisa — from the earliest 1970s version popularised by HMV to more recent ones — could be heard on the streets. Booklets with the Hanuman chalisa and other “useful information” for Hindus were being sold.

The intent was clear. “Hindus will not stop, they will not be beaten up,” said Surendra Kumar Jain, VHP’s international joint general secretary, at the ‘Bishal Dharmasabha’.

Flanked by Muslim-dominated areas of central Kolkata on one side, and the city’s busiest terminus on the other, the VHP explained that the location was selected to “ensure maximum reach”.

“The weapons that gods carry are only for asurs (demons), for combating evil. But in Bengal, the police are hiding under the table while Islamic terrorists run amok… Don’t force us to take the law into our own hands… Hanuman didn’t want to burn Lanka, but he was forced to…Don’t force us,” said Brahmachari Bandhugourav, a VHP functionary associated with the Mahaudhdharan Math in Maniktala.

Speakers reiterated VHP’s primary demands — “protecting Hindusim from Islam” in Bengal, expanding the Hindu organisation, the promise of Ram temple and protecting cows.

Meanwhile, the public manoeuvred through Hanuman pandals that had cropped up in the city overnight.

Take for instance, the one at the intersection of Totee Lane and Sudder Street. Flanked by restaurants serving the best beef suti kebabs (a dish native to Kolkata) in town, a Hanuman temple had been converted into a larger pandal. Amid empty chairs, a solitary priest, Rajesh Mishra, a resident of Howrah and native of Bihar, continued his solitary prayers.

Mishra said he wasn’t too disappointed with the low turnout.

“I am surrounded by Muslims and beef-eaters. But awareness must begin somewhere. When you have cancer, you don’t treat the parts around the cancerous organ. But the organ itself. The Hindu Rashtra must begin in Bengal,” he said.

