After municipality chief’s murder, Bhadreswar station officer-in-charge replaced, to face inquiry

Last week, chairperson Manoj Upadhyay, who was with TMC, was shot, while he was returning home. Last week, chairperson Manoj Upadhyay, who was with TMC, was shot, while he was returning home.

Following the murder of Bhadreswar municipality chairperson, the officer-in-charge of the local police station was removed Sunday. This comes days after commissioner of Chandernagore police commissionerate was replaced.

Anudyuti Majumder, the officer-in-charge was replaced with Nandan Panigrahi. According to sources, Majumder was removed for dereliction of duty and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

The state late Friday transferred the commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate, Peeyush Pandey. He will now be the new IG (Traffic) South Bengal. Pandey has been replaced by Ajoy Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, sources said. In-charge of Telinipara police station Phari Pradip Das was also suspended on Friday.

TMC is likely to hold a rally on December 3 in Bhadreswar to protest the murder. The incident had triggered tension in the area, with TMC and BJP blaming each other for the murder.

