After ‘molestation’ in Asansol: BJP protests, demands toilets for women

The BJP protested in front of the Asansol Municipal Corporation, demanding adequate toilet facilities for women in the area. The party’s women’s wing alleged that a majority of molestation in rural areas, especially in villages like Kanthi in Asansol, occurred because of lack of toilets.

According to sources, a 25-year-old-woman was allegedly molested at the village when she went to answer nature’s call in the fields on Sunday night. Police allegedly refused to register an FIR against the accused.

“This is a long-standing problem for women of Kanthi village. On Sunday another woman was molested and when she went to file a complaint, police were reluctant to proceed. Police had the audacity to say to a victim that if you urinate in the open such thing will take place. The women in this area are forced to go to open fields since Municipal Corporation failed to provide them with adequate facilities. We submitted a deputation and have given them 15 days’ time. If we find civic people not taking any action to provide better toilet facility in the area, we will decide our next course of action,” said Priyanka Tibrewal, vice-president, BJP Mahila Morcha (Asansol).

On Wednesday, around 250 women protested outside the Corporation holding a bottle of one-litre water. They accused the Corporation of inefficiency.

T he deputation reads: “Number of women in Kanthi village has been molested in the past while they go to answer natural call in open field due to inadequate facilities of toilets in the village. It is the question of women’s self respect and basic rights of living. There have been incidents in the past where women were molested in dark while answering nature’s call and when they went to lodge complaint in the police station they were told by the police that if they will go out in the field in dark such things will happen. We request you to address the issue and build toilets in the area so that women are not deprived of their basic rights.”

