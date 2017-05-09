After minor surgery, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi stable: Hospital

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who underwent a minor surgery on Sunday night after bleeding from his nose, is now stable, the hospital treating him said on Monday. “Keshari Nath Tripathi was admitted to the Clinic with acute Epistaxis (nose bleeding). He was found to have been bleeding from an artery in the nose with nasal spur bleeding. He has hypertension and diabetes, with coronary artery disease, and is on aspirin. Aspirin causes blood thinning and increases the bleeding tendency,” said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

The Governor was rushed to the hospital at around 7.30 am on Sunday. “He underwent surgery between 9 pm and 11 pm on 7 May 2017. The bleeding artery was coagulated and left Spurectomy done. Bleeding stopped after surgery. He is at present haemodynamically stable. There is no active bleeding and he had good sleep last night. He is under close observation by a team of physicians, ENT surgeons and the anaesthesiologist,” a release issued by the CEO of Belle Vue Clinic, P Tondon, said.

Due to his illness, all his scheduled programmes on Monday, including the oath-taking ceremony of state ministers following the latest Cabinet reshuffle, were cancelled.

Raj Bhavan press secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay told The Indian Express, “He is stable now, and there is nothing to worry. He will be under observation of doctors for next two days,” he said.

