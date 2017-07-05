Admission racket: St Xavier’s alumni body member questioned for second time

For the second consecutive day, Firduas ul Hasan, general secretary of St Xaviers College (Autnomous) alumni association, questioned by the detective department at police headquarters in Lalbazar for several hours. He was questioned on the basis of a statement made by an accused in an admission racket case. He is alleged to have been instrumental in securing seats in the college, police said.

Hasan, was called at noon and was questioned for more than seven hours. At the time of filing this report, the questioning was ongoing. As per sources, the police wanted more clarity on a few statements made by him the previous day.

“We are trying to find out if he is linked to the case. He is cooperating with the investigation,” said an official. Hasan was a part of the alumni association since 2011. “He was asked to bring some documents related to his bank account on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Hasan claimed that he did not even know the accused, Subrata Chakraborty, who was caught allegedly accepting money for securing admission in various Kolkata schools and colleges.

A police source told The Indian Express that Chakraborty had his son admitted to a college. Chakraborty and a man named Shyamal Poddar were arrested last Wednesday. They have allegedly confessed to having helped three candidates gain admission in certain schools in the city.

