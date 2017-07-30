Admission racket: 3 Ashutosh College students arrested

Those arrested have been identified as Saif Ali Khan, Atul Gupta and Saurabh Sonkar. All are residents of Golabari in Howrah. (Picture for representational purpose) Those arrested have been identified as Saif Ali Khan, Atul Gupta and Saurabh Sonkar. All are residents of Golabari in Howrah. (Picture for representational purpose)

Five persons, including three students of Ashutosh College, were on Saturday arrested in connection with a racket, in which candidates seeking admission in undergraduate courses at Bhawanipur College were duped. Jatin Surana of Howrah lodged the complaint at Bhawanipur police station. “On receipt of the complaint, an investigation was initiated and three students of Ashutosh College were arrested,” said a police officer.

Those arrested have been identified as Saif Ali Khan, Atul Gupta and Saurabh Sonkar. All are residents of Golabari in Howrah. After preliminary examination, police raided a place in Golabari, Howrah and two more persons — Avnish Madogoria and Ajoy Singh — were arrested. “Their diaries and some fake certificates and seals were seized,” said an officer.

Police said the modus operandi of the gang was to identify persons who were seeking admission in Bhawanipur College but failed to meet the cut of percentage of 80% in their Class XII exams. On receiving Rs 1 lakh, these miscreants would fill the online form for the candidates, giving false marks so that their names appeared in the merit list. Then, false documents were prepared and supplied to the candidates to make them sail through the verification process.

