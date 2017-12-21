Admin of FB page that carried ‘abusive’ posts on famous personalities held

Manimay Aich. (Express Photo) Manimay Aich. (Express Photo)

Facebook and Twitter users were all praise for the Kolkata Police after the latter on Wednesday arrested the administrator of ‘Specified Tarkata’, a Facebook page which had been on its radar for allegedly posting defamatory and abusive posts on famous personalities. The page had recently posted “obscene” memes of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda, which had triggered a furore on social media.

Manimay Aich (20) of West Mednipore was arrested on Wednesday after months of searching. “Several efforts were made to identify the person behind the page but it was difficult since he would keep his identity a secret. Finally, officials of the Kolkata Police’s cyber department successfully traced the youth and he was arrested. He was staying in a paying guest accommodation near Garia station. He is a third-year physics student at a city college. A mobile phone and pen drive have been seized,” said a senior police officer.

“The accused would create obscene memes of great personalities like Netaji, Tagore, Swamiji and so on. There is a subtle difference between humour and audacity. This page had crossed the limit,” said another police officer.

Sources said the page was created around two years ago. Initially, it would carry humorous cartoons using pictures of actors. However, it gradually started posting “morphed” and “derogatory” cartoons of famous personalities including freedom fighters and political leaders. Kolkata Police received several complaints on their Facebook page against the posts. The page had also been under the cyber cell’s scanner.

“There are several groups on Facebook with varied interests. But the owner must take responsibilities for its activities, even if a disclaimer is used…A group owner cannot act or allow any member to post derogatory, irresponsible and instigating material,” read a user comment on Kolkata Police’s Facebook page.

