Adhir writes to Rajasthan CM, urges her to ‘take stern action’ against accused

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, urging her to “take stern action” against the perpetrator of the grisly murder of migrant labourer Mohammad Afrazul.

Afrazul, who was a native of Malda district and worked as a labourer in Rajasthan, was hacked and burnt to death in Rajsamand district on Wednesday. The accused, Shambhulal Regar, has been arrested.

“With deep anguish and a heavy heart I write to you about the frightful and heinous incident that has taken place in Rajasthan.I urge your office to take stern action and ensure the protection of every individual,” Chowdhury said in the letter sent on Friday.

Chowdhury is the Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore in Murshidabad district, which has one of the highest numbers of migrant workers from West Bengal.

“I have three main demands from the Rajasthan government. First, the perpetrator of the crime receive exemplary punishment. I had visited the victim’s family today (Saturday) in Malda and they told me that they only had one concern — that the accused receive severe punishment, not only so that they get justice, but also that this does not happen to any other family,” Chowdhury told The Sunday Express.

“My other two demands are that the Rajasthan government pay compensation to the victim’s family and that it ensures the safety of all migrant labourers who go to the state,” he said.

Chowdhury added, “The highest number of migrants come from Malda and Murshidabad, and the migrants from these areas usually specialise in masonry. Across the country, labourers who work in building projects are usually from these two districts.

“Since there are lakhs of people from Bengal who go to other states for work, my request to the Bengal chief minister is that a liaison office of labour of the state government be set up in each of these states to take care of the workers’ issues and coordinate with the respective state government’s,’’ Chowdhury added.

