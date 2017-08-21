Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets with car crash, unhurt

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury escaped unhurt on Sunday after the car he was travelling in met with an accident. Chowdhury, who is also a Congress MP, was on his way to Murshidabad district from Kolkata today. The accident took place near Rejinagar check post around 3.10 pm when Chowdhury was going to Raghunathganj in the district.

“I am fine. A container was on its way to Kolkata and it collided with the car. My driver was so alert that he prevented a major accident. Anything could have happened today but my driver did a great job,” Chowdhury told reporters after reaching Raghunathganj. The driver too was not injured. According to the police, the driver of the container has been detained and vehicle seized. According to a senior police officer, action will be taken against the driver.

