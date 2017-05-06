Actor gets bail in car crash incident: I was neither drunk nor driving car at high speed, says Vikram Chatterjee

Vikram Chatterjee addresses mediapersons in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta Vikram Chatterjee addresses mediapersons in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta

THE ALIPORE court on Friday granted bail to actor Vikram Chatterjee after he surrendered in connection with an accident involving his car, which led to the death of model and actor Sonika Chauhan.

Vikram arrived at the court around 10.30 am. With the state counsel not opposing the bail plea, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sougata Roy granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 1,000. The court directed the actor to appear before it on the next date of hearing on September 1.

Later, in his first interaction with the media after the accident, Vikram said: “The matter is sub-judice and hence, I will not divulge much details. But I was neither drunk nor the car being driven at a high speed. What really happened that night is something I will share only with the police. People are saying that the car was being driven at 120 km/hr and that I was intoxicated. None of these are true.”

Vikram, who was released from the hospital on Thursday, added: “I wish I was in Sonika’s place today. I would have been in peace. After all, I was behind the wheel that night and hence, it was my responsibility. I am in pain… I have lost (a close friend). People are saying all sorts of things. People have alleged that I purposely got re-admitted to the hospital after being discharged initially. But actually I was not in a state of mind to understand my health condition.”

He claimed while he wanted to speak to the media earlier, his doctors had advised him not to. “They felt I was in severe stress and trauma…,” he said.

Vikram, who had sustained injuries in the accident, had been booked under a suo motu FIR lodged by the Kolkata Police. This was followed by a complaint lodged by Sonika’s family. Both cases have been tagged together, as different sections relating to causing death due to negligence, rash driving and causing grievous hurt by endangering personal safety of others have been slapped against Vikram.

With the police on Thursday summoning him for questioning, the actor said he will record his statement at the Tollygunge police station next week.

“Sonika was an integral part of my life, a special person. I don’t know how I will face her parents but I will surely like to do that… I wish I could have let Sonika’s parents know about her death sooner. But I could only remember two numbers — my dad’s and a friend’s. Nothing will bring Sonika back, I don’t have words to express my pain. I want to be by her family’s side today,” Vikram said.

“I have two roads ahead of me — one leads to me sitting at home and another that leads to getting back to work so that 100 other families, who work on a TV set, don’t suffer because of me. I don’t know how soon I will return to work but I want to do it at the earliest,” he added.

In the early hours of April 29, the car with Vikram at the wheel and Sonika seated on the front seat, swerved and crashed into the pavement while allegedly over-speeding along south Kolkata’s Rash Behari Avenue.

Meanwhile, Satarupa Pyne, a model and friend of Sonika, on Friday demanded a thorough investigation into the accident. “I don’t know Vikram personally and do not have a personal grudge against him. But I don’t understand where are the CCTV footages. There should be a special investigation… I am not saying that he conspired and murdered her. But if someone is killed because of someone else’s negligence, he is definitely guilty,” she said.

“Vikram is saying he was neither intoxicated nor speeding… what is the proof? Sonika was a very good friend. She was a very responsible person,” she added.

