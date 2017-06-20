Action will be taken against those who take donations in party’s name, says Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress’ Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (File) Trinamool Congress’ Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (File)

Trinamool Congress’ Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Monday said that action would be taken against those who take “donations” from people for organising the party’s annual Martyr’s Day rally on July 21. The decision to punish offenders in this regard was taken during a party meeting held on Monday. After the meeting, Chatterjee made it clear that the same yardstick would be followed for TMC leaders indulging in such activities.

“We have cautioned our party leaders that no reports of people taking donations in the name of organising July 21 rally should come. There are people, who appear as TMC workers, holding our party flags. These people try to take advantage of this situation and collect donations on behalf of the party. If anyone indulges in such activities, strong action will be taken against them, whoever it may be. If it is an outsider, the administration will definitely take action. If it is someone from out party, the same yardstick would be followed,” Chatterjee said.

The TMC observes July 21 as ‘Shahid Diwas’ (Martyr’s Day) to remember 13 people who had died in police firing in the city in 1993. Every, the party organises a rally in front of Victoria House in Esplanade. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the key speaker at these rallies.

Chatterjee also announced that all party leaders should start campaigning for the July 21 rally and visit districts. He added that even party representatives from the hills will be invited to attend the event.

