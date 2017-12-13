‘Accused used to supply drugs to top city colleges’: NCB arrests ‘kingpin’ of drug racket, his aide from Kolkata

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday night arrested a kingpin of drug peddlers in Kolkata and his aide who used to allegedly supply drugs to students of prominent city colleges and in private rave parties.

The arrests come after the NCB seized 2.5 kg hashish – worth Rs 15 lakh – and arrested three persons on Sunday.

LSD blot papers and candies with ecstasy (MDMA) drug were seized from the accused duo arrested from Salt Lake.

Addressing mediapersons, Dilip Srivastav, zonal director (east), NCB, said, “Two more persons named Jerome Watson and Niloy Ghosh were arrested last (Monday) night in connection with supplying illegal drugs to college students and private parties. We came to know about them after interrogating DJ Nikhil who was arrested on Sunday. Ghosh is the kingpin of drug peddlers in the city while Watson worked as an event organiser who provided clients through his connections with various party organising agencies. They have been distributing drugs on a large scale and in the form of ecstasy and candy.”

While Ghosh is a 22-year-old BBA student of Techno India Institute, Watson is a 25-year-old event organiser. The duo was arrested by the NCB after receiving information given to them by the three persons – Henry Lawrence Manna alias Pedro, Robert Dixon and Nikhil Lakhwani – arrested on Sunday. Pedro and Dixon were arrested from outside a departmental store near Sealdah railway station. After receiving information from them, the NCB officers arrested Lakhwani, who works as a DJ at a night club named The Myx in Park Street.

“About 148 blot of LSD, which weighs 2.2 gram, and ecstasy (MDMA) weighing 14.5 gram in form of crystals were seized from the accused duo. One gram ecstasy costs about Rs 8,000 in the illegal market. Besides, 24 candies weighing 12.1 gram that contained ecstasy were also seized. They used to sell per candy at Rs 800. Total 26.6-gram ecstasy MDMA was seized. These candies have code names such as Q Dance and Skype. These names are engraved on candies, which help drug peddlers and customers identify them easily,” the NCB officer added.

Srivastav said the accused duo have confessed that they have drug peddlers in some colleges in Kolkata who work under them. “These colleges are Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM), New Town, Kolkata, Rani Birla College in Shakespeare Sarani, Bengal Institute of Technology (BIT) at Science City, Kolkata, St. Thomas Engineering College in Kidderpore, Indian Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), Salt Lake and Techno India, Salt Lake. Our next course of action will be to rehabilitate these students, who have been taking such drugs. We will also start drug awareness programmes in these colleges,” he added.

