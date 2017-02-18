Accused of molestation, Jadavpur University student goes ‘missing’

Student groups take part in a rally, demanding probe into disappearance of Sushil Mandi, in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: Express Photo) Student groups take part in a rally, demanding probe into disappearance of Sushil Mandi, in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: Express Photo)

It has been a fortnight since an MPhil student of Jadavpur University, accused of sexual harassment and allegedly shamed on social media, has “disappeared”. The issue that started as an alleged case of molestation has now spiralled into a caste issue, while exposing faultlines between Leftist student outfits. It all began on January 15, when during a feminist protest organised jointly by USDF and Radical, a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was molested by a Radical member. The woman later wrote a post on Facebook in this regard, but did not file a complaint with police or the university.

On January 28, USDF named Sushil and called him out for his alleged actions. On February 2, Sushil, reportedly upset over the public shaming, left his hostel. He left behind his phone. On February 3, an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Sushil’s family, naming four USDF members and the woman “who brought molestation charges”, under sections pertaining to defamation, abduction and SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman said since Sushil’s disappearance, she was facing a smear campaign. “When I wrote about what happened, I didn’t name anyone. As to why I haven’t approached the university’s Internal Complaint Committee, it is an open secret that they are a joke. Also, I don’t want to relive what happened by going to the police,” she told The Indian Express.

The two political outfits, meanwhile, are trading charges. Radical’s Nilim Bose said, “The woman didn’t name anyone. It was USDF who named Sushil and shamed him.” USDF’s Kaustav Mondal said, “It is meaningless to involve caste in a molestation issue.” A police officer said, “We have just not been able to find Sushil. One possibility is that he went into hiding. The second possibility is that he’s dead.”