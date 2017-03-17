Accident victim ‘denied’ treatment at 2 pvt hospitals; SSKM says ‘too late to save his leg’

The family of an accident victim on Wednesday claimed two private hospitals refused to treat the injured. The victim then was rushed to a government hospital where doctors said he was critical and that it was too late to attach his severed leg.

Sunil Patra was on his way to deliver crabs to his customer at around 9.30 am on Wednesday when a truck rammed into his motorcycle. His leg was severed in the incident, which happened in Joynagar, about two hours from Kolkata.

Patra was rushed to a private hospital in Salt Lake, which allegedly expressed inability to treat the patient as it dealt with only patients with heart problems. The family members could not recall the name of the hospital.

The family then claimed to have approached the privately-owned Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), another two hours from Joynagar.

“We reached CMRI by 2.30 pm. Sunil was in the ambulance and we had also preserved his severed leg in a polythene bag with ice. The hospital asked us to pay Rs 50,000, we had Rs 30,000 but then the hospital officials gave us an estimate saying that for every 24 hours, the treatment cost would be Rs 40,000. We had no option and took him to SSKM hospital at about 5pm. They allowed admission but due to a lot of paperwork, treatment could begin only by 10pm. Now doctors are saying that it is too late to attach the severed leg,” said Sushil Patra, brother of the victim.

“He is in a critical state and it is too late to attach the limb,” said a doctor at SSKM.

CMRI authorities have denied all allegations against it. A statement issued by CMRI said, “… We have found out that no patient by such name of Sunil Patra visited our emergency yesterday (Wednesday).”

