ABVP holds silent protest against defacement of Mookerjee plaque

ABVP workers observe a silent protest in Kolkata on Tuesday. Tirthankar Saha ABVP workers observe a silent protest in Kolkata on Tuesday. Tirthankar Saha

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday organised a silent protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Kolkata to condemn the blackening of a plaque bearing Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s name at Presidency University a day earlier. ABVP members wore black ribbons across their mouth to mark their protest. The silent demonstration was organised at the crossing of Mayo Road-Dufferin Road.

State ABVP vice-president Subir Haldar said that they would submit a memorandum to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi if such incidents recur. “We do not support destroying of bust or plaque bearing the name of great personalities. We will be forced to submit a memorandum to the Governor and the state administration,” Haldar told The Indian Express.

Last week, some miscreants had thrown black ink on a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Katwa. Earlier this month, seven members of ultra-Left group Radical were arrested for defacing and blackening a bust of S P Mookerjee at Keoratala crematorium. They were protesting against the pulling down of a Lenin’s statue in Tripura.

