Abhishek Banerjee, CPM MLA get into Twitter war over pre-rural poll violence

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File) Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, got into a bitter war of tweets with CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty over pre-rural poll violence. The exchange began on Monday, with Chakraborty tweeting, “In #DiamondHarbour, d playground of Yuvraj @abhishekaitc, no opposition is allowed to contest in #PanchyatPoll2018. Left activists are intimidated by police-criminal-@AITCofficial gang up & fabricated cases lodged. D aunt-nephew (Abhishek-Mamata) duo should remember even #Hitler had to face defeat.”

Abhishek hit back on Tuesday, tweeting,“If that’s your excuse then with all due respect Sir, let me humbly remind you 2019 isn’t far away. Pl contest frm Diamond Harbour LS. I make this suggestion to resolve ur prblm in all humility. Will ensure you file your nomination first only then I will proceed with mine. Done?”

Chakraborty responded on Wednesday. “Thank you @abhishekaitc for accepting the truth that your party haven’t allowed opposition to file nomination. Here’s my reply to his generous offer. 1. If he was so confident of development, perhaps he could’ve shown the guts during Panchayat nomination.2. Unlike your @aitcofficial, @cpimspeak is not a family property. We will file candidates through discussions, not by whims & fancy of an aunt and her nephew. That’s also known as democratic process.”

Banerjee accused Chakraborty of getting personal. “Sir, since you don’t have any political answers you get personal. Expected something better. With leaders like you at the helm of affairs no wonder @cpimspeak has become the country’s biggest NPA. You still have a year left to convince your party to field u from Diamond Harbour.”

Chakraborty replied, “He should also know that since 1978, Diamond Harbour had always seen multi-party Panchayat election. If he or his party had the political honesty, they would have allowed oppositions to file nomination. But then that would have needed ‘Honesty’. With due respect @abhishekaitc should know that it’s not personal, rather it’s about democracy or lack of it. If he really wanted a political answer, he or @AITCofficial wouldn’t have indulged in terror tactics & intimidation.”

Chakraborty later told The Indian Express he was merely stating facts. “Earlier, there used to be a 100 per cent contested panchayat election in Diamond Harbour, but now it has been reduced to zero per cent this year,’’ he said. Abhishek was unavailable for comment.

