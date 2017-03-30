Abhishaap controversy: ‘Rape’ threat to poet for supporting Srijato

Noted Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen has allegedly been threatened with “gangrape” for supporting Srijato Bandopadhyay, who was recently in the eye of a storm over his poem ‘Abhishaap’, which he had posted on Facebook, after which a Siliguri student filed a police complaint claiming it was “derogatory” towards Hindus. On Wednesday, Sen went to Lalbazar police headquarters along with her advocate to submit a complaint with the cyber police. She had expressed her support and also taken part in a march in support of Srijato called “Attack” on March 25. On Wednesday, Sen put up a post on Facebook alleging that one Raja Das had threatened her with gangrape. She also uploaded the message which was allegedly posted on her wall as a comment to a write-up she had put up supporting Srijato. Sources alleged that Das, a resident of Barasat area, was a supporter of the Hindutva camp.

“I am not worried about myself. The only way to fight fundamentalism is to go on writing more and take out more rallies,” she told the media. “We have received a complaint that she was threatened on Facebook. Cyber police officials are investigating,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg.

20-year-old student Arnab Sarkar, who is a member of Hindu Samhati, a non-political Hindu rights organisation had filed a police complaint against Srijato for posting ‘Abhishaap’ on Facebook on March 19, the day Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Several people had came out in Srijato’s support, including Sen.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh called the incident a “publicity stunt”. “This has become new publicity stunt. One shall write a poem which will trigger threats from some people resulting in good media coverage. This trend will continue for some days. Those who are not in the limelight and do not feature in day to day discussion are trying to prove their existence through media,” he said.

Asked to comment on Sen’s claims of receiving threats, he said, “This is an attempt to malign the image of our party. Please show me proof that our workers are involved in this.”

