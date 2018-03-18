90 per cent children across Bengal have been immunised: Health dept director

According to the 2015 data of National Health Mission, 74 per cent of all children have been immunised in Bengal. (Image used for representational purpose) According to the 2015 data of National Health Mission, 74 per cent of all children have been immunised in Bengal. (Image used for representational purpose)

MAINTAINING THAT the state “arguably has some of the best immunisation figures in the country”, the health department has said that at least 90 per cent of the children across the state has been immunised. Around October, last year, when the Centre’s Mission Indradhanush — a specialised intensive immunisation programme — started in the state, North 24 Parganas was the only district that had an immunisation rate of 65 per cent. All others had then reached the 90 per cent mark. In the following four-month period — between October 2017 and January, this year — the state government said it targeted North 24 Parganas and immunised children and pregnant women there.

Director (Health and Family Welfare) Dr Ajoy Chakraborty said: “The jump in immunisation in this district has been seven per cent, which is huge. The state’s immunisation rate as a whole is approximately 90 per cent. But North 24 Parganas was behind… Our target for the district was 90 per cent immunisation … 10,000 children have been immunised over a period of four months.” Chakraborty said that in the first round of the campaign, which began on April 7, 2015, 104 districts across the country were targeted. “An ambitious target of 90 per cent was kept… and in some places, even 95 per cent.”

Around 3,500 public health sector workers have been involved in each phase of ‘Mission Indradhanush’ in West Bengal. “Migrant workers have been the biggest challenge. There are two kinds of people we need to net… Those who have never been immunised… around 0.5-1.5 per cent and the defaulters, who have come for immunisation but never completed the course… Both these groups form about 8 per cent of the total population of children,” said Chakraborty.

The director added that with the success of the campaign, the state health department has now started to provide specialised training to health workers in all districts. “Immunisation is an ongoing programme. Mission Indradhanush was intensive and with specific targets. But this is something we carry out throughout the year. The aim now is to leave no child unimmunised in the state,” he said.

When contacted, MoS Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “West Bengal has been at the forefront of immunisation programmes. In 2010, a polio case was detected because of which the country could not be declared polio free. So, since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to power, special attention has always been given to immunisation programmes. Right from the time of pulse polio… we have been extremely careful in ensuring that every child gets immunised.’’

According to the 2015 data of National Health Mission, 74 per cent of all children have been immunised in Bengal.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App