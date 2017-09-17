9-year-old jumps from 5-storey building in Kolkata, critical

Representational Image Representational Image

Allegedly scolded by a teacher, a nine-year-old boy reportedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from the roof of a five-storeyed residential building in Howrah on Friday. Police said locals found Vansh Gupta, a student of St Dominic Savio School, lying in a pool of blood outside his house in Golabari. He was taken to CMRI Hospital and is stated to be in a serious condition.

“Apparently, the boy had a fight with a classmate… When a teacher asked what had happened, the classmate reportedly blamed him… following this, the teacher scolded the victim. She allegedly slapped him and threatened to punish him severely,” said a local. “He was allegedly not allowed to leave even after school got over at 4.15 pm. When he did return, he went to the roof and jumped,” the local added. Police said the boy’s family has not lodged a complaint. “However, a probe has been initiated and a few teachers have been questioned…,” said a police officer. The school authorities could not be contacted for comments.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App