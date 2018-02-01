9 ‘Bangladeshis’ held in Mumbai; kin tell govt they are from Kalna, seek help

The workers were produced in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai on Wednesday, which rejected their bail petition. The workers were produced in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai on Wednesday, which rejected their bail petition.

Over the last two months, the Mumbai Police has taken action against nine “illegal Bangladeshi immigrants” living in Maharashtra, including a family of four. Now, their families have claimed that they are from West Bengal and have sought help from the government to ensure their release.

They, who were reportedly arrested separately on December 14 last year and January 25 this year, are residents of Kalna in East Burdwan, their families said. They have been living in Reay Road and Darukhana areas of Mumbai as migrant workers, predominantly in fish markets, for the last 25 years, they added.

“They were arrested on suspicion of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Despite them producing their voter ID and Aadhaar cards, they were jailed. The police had asked them to produce their birth certificates, which they did not have. Most of these workers living in Mumbai for over 25 to 30 years are over 50. How are they supposed to produce their birth certificates? The truth is that they are residents of our village and are citizens of this country. Mumbai Police is harassing innocent people from West Bengal. We have written a letter to SDO Kalna, urging him to look into the matter,” said Sheikh Habib Ali, a resident of Kalna.

In the letter, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the arrested persons were identified as Safikul Sarkar, Hasira Bibi, Kajal Sheikh, Suman Mollah, Nur Haque Mollah, Asgar Ali Mollah, Rakibul Mollah, Nargis Khatun and Rina Bibi.

“We are the villagers including near and dear ones of the families living in Mumbai are kindly informing you to take urgent steps to help these illegally detained innocent persons,” the letter reads.

Ali said he has also apprised local Trinamool Congress MLA and state minister Swapan Debnath of the development. When contacted by The Indian Express, Debnath said, “I am not yet informed about this case. I will look into it once I get to know about it.”

The workers were produced in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai on Wednesday, which rejected their bail petition.

Ali Akbar Mollah, who claims to be related to six of the accused and also working in Mumbai, had applied for their bail petition.

“On January 25, six of my family members were arrested by police and lodged in jail. Two of my nephews, their wives and two children were arrested… The police even refused to look at their voter IDs and Aadhaar cards and directly took them to court. We cannot be termed Bangladeshi just because we speak Bengali. Where is the proof that we are from Bangladesh?” Mollah said.

He also said he would get in touch with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek her help.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police (Special Branch), Ravindra Shisve said, “I don’t have information regarding these complaints. But in one month, this branch usually takes action against more than 100 illegal immigrants, especially Bangladeshis. If there is something like that, it goes to court. The court examines the case. Many times, it has been found that they had fake documents.”

He also said the court would examine any identity documents the arrested persons produced.

“If it is there (identification cards) then the court will examine it. They (the arrested) have the right to a defence. The matter has gone to court and there is nothing to hide in there. People have been found with certificates in the past. When this branch had taken those certificates to West Bengal for verification, gram panchayats have said it never issued such certificates to them. So let us first check what the complaint is all about.”

Non-profit organisation Bangla Sanskriti Mancha has been helping the families with court proceedings.

“We have started all legal proceedings in this case and will fight till the end against this injustice. We appeal to all Bengalis to come forward and protest against the attacks taking place on Bengalis living in other states,” said Samirul Islam, president of the group.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App