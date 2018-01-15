82 year old found dead at Kolkata home, wife stayed with body for four days

A police officer said Amar Kumar Sanyal died at least four days ago and his wife was staying in the house with the body since then. (Representational photo) A police officer said Amar Kumar Sanyal died at least four days ago and his wife was staying in the house with the body since then. (Representational photo)

The decomposed body of an 82-year-old man was recovered from his house in Haridevpur area of Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Officers of Haridevpur police station said the body of Amar Kumar Sanyal was found from the bedroom of his house at Ustad Amir Khan Sarani. His wife Hasi Rani Sanyal, who police suspect is mentally ill, was found sitting beside the body when cops reached the spot.

A police officer said Sanyal died at least four days ago and his wife was staying in the house with the body since then. “Sanyal’s wife was visibly disturbed and could not give an answer when asked about the body of her husband. She is probably mentally ill. There was no foul play and preliminary probe suggested that Sanyal died of old-age related issues. The body has been sent for postmortem,” the officer said.

Sanyal’s wife has been sent to Kasba Manobikas Centre, a rehabilation centre for mentally ill people. The deceased was a former employee of Calcutta Dock Labour Board, a unit of Kolkata Port Trust. According to neighbours, the couple started living here a few years ago and did not socialise much. They had no child. Neighbours suspected something was wrong after they spotted newspapers lying in front of the main gate of their house for some days. Later, they called the couple’s niece, who informed the police about the incident.

