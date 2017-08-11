Latest News

78 Bajrang Dal, VHP workers held for protest at newspaper office

A few hundred workers of VHP and Bajrang Dal gathered near Chandni Chowk Metro station and tried to protest in front of the newspaper office. They raised slogans and tried to gherao the office where heavy police force was already deployed.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:August 11, 2017 6:32 am
VHP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express news Policemen clash with Bajrang Dal and VHP workers, who were protesting near a media house in Kolkata, Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Seventy-eight VHP and Bajrang Dal workers were arrested while they were demonstrating near the office of a vernacular newspaper in Kolkata on Thursday against the alleged derogatory depiction of a Hindu Goddess in one of its magazines.

Those arrested included VHP state vice-president Chandranath Das, Dharma Prachar Pramukh Dulal Chandra Das and VHP media in charge Sourish Mukherjee. They were taken to Lalbazar and later released on bail.

